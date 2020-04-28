Just one tree was all it took to knock out power to 5,200 homes and businesses in Penticton and Naramata, where another blackout is planned two weeks from now.
FortisBC confirmed Tuesday a tree fell on a wire along Naramata Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, killing power to about 1,200 connections in Naramata and 4,000 in Penticton.
Now the company is warning about a planned eight-hour outage May 12 that will affect about 570 customers in Naramata and allow workers to do some critical upgrades on the system.
“During this planned outage, crews will replace some transmission poles that have a lot of wear and tear. We’ve been holding off this work until this spring to accommodate customers in the area who have higher power needs in other seasons, such as when they’re processing the grape harvest,” FortisBC spokeswoman Nicole Brown said in an email Tuesday.
“To be clear, this repair work will prevent outages from equipment failure, but not outages from trees.”
The company says it’s keeping the outage, which will generally affect the area north of Upper Debeck Road along North Naramata Road, as short as possible by sending up to six crews to work simultaneously.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and many people working and studying from home, we recognize that any power outage is very disruptive right now so we’ve planned this outage very carefully,” operations director Shawn Conway said in a press release.
“Completing this work on schedule is necessary to keep the system running safely and reliably; replacing these structures now will prevent a larger, unplanned outage at a later time.”
The company has also come to an agreement with the City of Penticton to have the municipal utility supply about 1,500 FortisBC customers who would otherwise be included in the outage.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said the city is already conducting its own program of upgrades and outages to be ready to supply FortisBC customers on May 12.
The outage that day is planned to last from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those affected will be contacted directly by FortisBC.