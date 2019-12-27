After allegedly attempting to steal items from a vehicle on Christmas Day, Penticton’s Grinch will remain behind bars over the weekend.
Levi Jo Kamps made a brief appearance in provincial court Friday morning for six separate files, and is facing multiple charges ranging from theft of $5,000 or under, mischief $5,000 or under, breach of undertaking and five counts of trespassing at night.
Court heard during one incident, Kamps allegedly attempted to steal items from a vehicle on Christmas Day, but limited details were given about the circumstances.
In October. He was said to have allegedly attempted to steal an airsoft pistol from someone.
A bail hearing has been set for Monday, with Crown’s intention to apply to revoke bail.
