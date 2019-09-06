Residents of Village by the Station in Penticton were transported back to the Fabulous Fifties, Friday.
The assisted living facility was buzzing in the afternoon with live music, food and other family-fun activities open to the community in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Good Samaritan Society and Good Samaritan Canada.
What began as a $7,000 donation in 1949 has now grown to approximately 26 locations across Western Canada.
Village by the Station is one of the care facilities, which has been operating for approximately 12 years and is home to 137 residents.
“We have a great need for good, secure place for older folks to go,” said Andrea Jones, the recreation coordinator and volunteer coordinator for Good Samaritan Canada.
The facility also offers a day program for seniors Monday through Saturday.
With cars from all decades lined the facility’s parking lot, staff decked out in poodle skirts and a bubblegum chewing contest among other activities, it was an afternoon of nostalgia for the residents.
“So many of them grew up in this time and remember the music of this time, so it’s great for reminicising,” said Jones. “It’s great for the folks to be able to come out and enjoy with the community.”
“We just wanted to invite the whole community down to enjoy it, because we’re just so thankful Penticton for being so good to (us),” she said.
Resident Mae Abbott spent the afternoon taking in the festivities with her daughter, Jean Kearney.
“It’s surprising,” she said of the day. “I’m interested in everything! It’s fantastic.”
Abbott has been at the Village by the Station since last April and said she’s enjoyed living in the facility.
