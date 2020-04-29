Summerland councillors have joined their peers in Peachland in opposing some proposed mining exploration activity in the watershed shared by the two communities.
Flow Metals Corp. has applied to the B.C. government to investigate its New Brenda claim, which is near the site of the decommissioned Brenda mine, about 3.5 kilometres northwest of Peachland Lake.
Water from the area flows towards both Summerland and Peachland to feed their respective municipal utilities.
“As with previous referrals, staff is hesitant to support these and any further industrial activity within our watershed,” director of works Kris Johnson told council this week.
Council was sent a copy of Flow Minerals’ application to the B.C. government for comment. Council will respond with a letter outlining its concerns about the watershed and recommended environmental protection strategies should the work go ahead.
Flow Minerals has proposed a total 810 metres of trenching covering 1.3 square kilometres over two different sites where it wishes to perform induced polarization testing, which involves inserting metal rods into the ground to hunt for metals in the magnetic signature below.
Peachland council last week received the same referral notice as Summerland and also voted to express its opposition to the proposed works.