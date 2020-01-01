Standing on the shore of Sun-Oka Beach on New Year’s Day, Tom Reilly had some advice for the people around him: take a deep breath before you run into the lake.
The 87-year-old Summerland resident was one of over 100 people who took an afternoon dive into Okanagan Lake during the Kinsmen’s 35th annual Polar Bear Dip.
He also happened to be the oldest, too.
“What you have to watch out for: when you run into the water and fall forward, you automatically take a big breath. If you do that with your face in the water, you get choked up with it,” he explained.
“I’ve been doing this for five years (after) some friend put me on a dare,” Reilly added, while wrapped in a housecoat moments before taking the plunge.
“I said, ‘I’ll do it,’ and I’ve kept on doing it.”
It was a similar situation for nine-year-old Chase Tamminga, who said he was dared by his mom, Monique, to take the plunge.
When asked how the water was, Tamminga said it was “very cold,” but attending next year’s swim isn’t off the table for him.
Monique said the family would be doing their own private polar bear swim later in the day with guests visiting from Spain, who have never heard or experienced the dive themselves.
“It’s just such a cool thing,” she said.
Summerland Kinsmen Club president Jason Stuart said the community spirit is what keeps the polar bear swim going.
“It’s such a great community here,” he said. “We keep getting a record number of people coming out. Last year we had almost 100 people dip into the lake.”
While the final number won’t be tallied until later, Stuart was confident last year’s number was easily surpassed.
“The weather conditions are very favourable (this year),” he added.
