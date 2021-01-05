The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
11:17 a.m. Phoenix Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:07 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
1:10 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Medical first response.
1:34 p.m. Longview Road, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
2:27 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:08 p.m. Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
7:42 p.m. Coulthard Avenue, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
Tuesday
2:26 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.