Amrit Dhaliwal, a highly motivated, tenacious and charismatic Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School, is Rotary Student of the Month for April.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise paid tribute to Dhaliwal at a recent teleconference meeting, recognizing her outstanding leadership and service achievements, while maintaining stellar academic and physical fitness standards.
Dhaliwal’s proactive involvement in leadership activities began in grades 9 and 10, when she helped organize various large-scale fundraisers such as Haunted House for the YES project and Bus Pull for the Canadian Muscular Dystrophy Society. In Grade 11, she used her natural leadership skills to initiate a school-wide blood donation drive for the Canadian Blood Services.
This year, Dhaliwal spearheaded the blood drive again and co-chaired, with classmate Autumn Janzen, Maggie’s role in the 10,000 Tonight food drive. This city-wide event, held annually with Pen-Hi, collected 18,300 non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army food bank.
Although now likely cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Dhaliwal was looking forward to organizing next month’s Western Week at Maggie in aid of the Canadian Cancer Society.
Dhaliwal’s call to civic duty was kindled in 2011 when she became awestruck watching a cousin participate in the annual Miss Penticton Pageant. Last August, she lived out her eight- year-old dream, and was named Miss Penticton 2019-20 and crowned Queen Val Vadette.
But the crowning event only came after Dhaliwal, and five other contestants had completed seven grueling months attending weekly training sessions designed to teach public speaking, inspire self-esteem and promote community involvement.
“Taking part in the pageant program has been a huge confidence builder and placing first in the public speaking contest ranks as one of my greatest achievements as I had to overcome natural stage fright and social anxiety before 150-200 people,” said Dhaliwal.
Since becoming our city’s regal ambassador, Dhaliwal has officiated at many community events and under normal, pre-COVID-19 times, would be participating in various upcoming parades and other pageants in B.C., Alberta and Washington State.
Maggie counsellor Gerri Hess says, “Amrit is a born leader and admired role model whose positive aura shines through in her numerous school leadership and community-building activities. Kind and thoughtful, she exudes self-confidence and is at ease in the public limelight.”
Despite her time-consuming extramural activities, Dhaliwal excels scholastically. She attained an average grade of 92.5% last semester, thus keeping her Gold Honor Roll standing intact dating back to Grade 9.
As testimony to her caring nature, Dhaliwal is as a youth volunteer at Penticton Regional Hospital, delivering water, manning the information desk, and playing games with patients.
“Amrit is very respectful of our staff and their work, attentive to her duties, and kind and courteous to fellow volunteers and patients/visitors alike,” said Annette Zakall, co-ordinator of volunteer services at PRH.
Music has been a major part of Dhaliwal’s life since she enrolled in piano lessons in Grade 3. She is currently studying both classical and jazz at the Royal Conservatory grade 8 level.
Dhaliwal’s desire to pursue an active, healthy lifestyle is achieved through gymnastics and physical fitness training. She has been a member of the Springers Gymnastic Adventures club since grade 4: two years as a recreational gymnast, three more as a competitor and the last four years as a certified level 1 artistic and trampoline coach.
Upon graduation, Dhaliwal plans to attend UBC Okanagan to pursue studies in the health sciences. In so doing, this truly gifted student will be following in the steps of her older sister, Annu, a cardiology technologist at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, whose altruism ignited her burning passion for helping others.
With the service-above-self motto used by Rotary as her motivation, she is destined to enjoy a rich and rewarding career in healthcare.
--
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. The club partners on the project with Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret secondary schools, with financial assistances from Cascades Casino Penticton.