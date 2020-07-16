Before the new Fairfield Inn & Suites officially opened its doors Thursday, it had been decades since a new hotel was built from the ground up in Penticton, and the mayor hopes the wait for the next one won’t be quite so long.
“Penticton needs more (high-end) hotel rooms in the city, not only to show the opportunities that exist in Penticton, but… it’s also badly needed for our convention centre,” John Vassilaki said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 98-room hotel.
“I just wish it was bigger, but this is a good start,” he added with a laugh. “I just hope and wish that now that you’re here – a major franchise – that maybe we’ll get some more coming into the community.”
Vassilaki said afterwards developers have shown plenty of interest in building new hotels in Penticton, but getting them to commit has been difficult. Kelowna, he noted, saw more hotel rooms built last year than currently exist in all of Penticton.
“That’s what we’re up against,” said Vassilaki, who was unable to recall the last time a brand-new hotel was built in Penticton.
In the years prior to COVID-19, operators of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre complained they were unable to attract large events due to a lack of high-quality hotel rooms in the city.
Council in 2015 went as far as proactively rezoning the site of the convention centre to permit a hotel and asked for expressions of interest from developers. However, that effort died just a few months later, when city staff discovered a covenant on the property that required it be used only for public benefit unless voters approved a change.`
The new Fairfield Inn & Suites was built by Kamloops-based Mundi Enterprises. Combined with two Coast-branded hotels in Oliver and Osoyoos, the company now has three properties in the Okanagan.
Company owner Ron Mundi said his foray into the Okanagan is paying dividends -- revenue at the Osoyoos hotel is expected to be up $100,000 this month, while the Oliver hotel is projected to be up $50,000 to $60,000 – which speaks well for the region’s economic outlook.
“Even in this crisis, which is worldwide – everywhere they have issues – I’m so happy with what I see,” said Mundi.
He chose the site at 602 Eckhardt Ave. W due to its proximity to the South Okanagan Events Centre, Cascades Casino and Kings Park.
The new Fairfield Inn & Suites was built on property that was formerly home to the Playtime Bingo Centre. At the time the site was rezoned in 2017, the project cost was estimated at $13.8 million.