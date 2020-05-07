After living under a boil-water notice for three years, residents of the rural Willowbrook area northwest of Oliver are getting closer to being able to drink right from their taps.
A $75,000 contract to install a new chlorination system was awarded to Grizzly Excavating on Thursday by the Board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The RDOS took over the dilapidated water system in 2016, and Interior Health issued the boil-water notice in 2017 due to concerns about pathogens getting into the supply.
“The current layout of the chlorine disinfection system does not provide adequate contact time for the chlorine to disinfect the water prior to reaching the first customer’s connection,” RDOS engineering manager Liisa Bloomfield explained in her report to the board.
“This new infrastructure will provide that necessary contact time. Once the chlorine contact system is in place, the RDOS will engage (Interior Health) for lifting the boil water notice.”
Grizzly’s bid was the lowest of three. The work was originally expected to take place Sept. 1-30, but Bloomfield’s report suggests it will now start as soon as possible.