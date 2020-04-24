A local notable on the B.C. beer scene is looking to tap into the generosity of Okanagan residents to help her brother and a charity that supports those in need, including families of fallen RCMP members.
The RCMP Foundation is now soliciting donations to establish a fund for the family of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty during last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
“Two children have lost their mother, and a husband lost his wife. Parents lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague,” the foundation’s executive director, Kevin Lawton, said in a press release.
Lawton, whose sister Kim Lawton is the marketing manager for Cannery Brewing and involved in a host of other local beer causes, said the foundation is collecting donations on behalf of Stevenson’s family.
“Heidi’s family is a part of our RCMP family and we will embrace and support them in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Lawton added.
The Ottawa-based foundation does most of its work through community projects that benefit from voluntary RCMP involvement. It is arm’s-length from the force.
To donate, visit www.rcmp-f.ca. Charitable receipts are available.