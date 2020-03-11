Penticton’s RCMP detachment doesn’t plan to do a review of its unfounded sexual assault cases like one recently completed by the Kelowna detachment that found errors in the data-entry process.
According to Statistics Canada, the Penticton RCMP in 2018 received 29 reports of sex offences and, after some investigation, deemed 11 of them as “unfounded” and closed the cases.
That means 38% of such reports were dismissed, well above the provincial average of 15% and national average of 14%.
The coding term “unfounded” means the investigating officer did not believe that a crime had occurred, or there was no evidence with which to proceed.
Kelowna’s unfounded rate was 37%, prompting that detachment in November to undertake a review, which the Penticton RCMP said at the time it would be “monitoring.” It seems local Mounties were content with leaving it at that.
“I can confirm no formal review was completed such as the one done in Kelowna,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in an email Wednesday.
“However, in September 2019, our detachment created the Special Victims Unit, which includes two highly trained female investigators, whose mandate it is to investigate serious sexual offences and violence against women and children,” he continued.
“Our SVU is also responsible for reviewing all complaints of a sexual nature to confirm they are completed and investigated properly.”
Kelowna’s review looked at 30 sexual assault complaints that were deemed unfounded in 2018.
The review team found 12 of the cases were incorrectly scored according to Uniform Crime Reporting codes, meaning they should not have been classed as unfounded.
“Based on (the) review and the correction in the classification of files, Kelowna’s unfounded sexual assault rate is in fact in line with the provincial average,” the detachment said in a press release in February.
Thirteen of the 30 files were considered through the review process to be unfounded. Five of the files were recommended for further investigation.
To prevent similar mistakes in the future, police say RCMP officers and civilian employees whose responsibilities include data collection will get additional training.