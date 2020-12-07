A missing toxicology report scuttled a planned two-day sentencing hearing set for this week involving Thomas Kruger-Allen, who has pleaded guilty to assaulting three people on a Penticton beach last year.
Kruger-Allen in June admitted to the aggravated assault of Brad Eliason on May 3, 2019, plus simple assaults on two other people present. A fourth count, sexual assault, is expected to be dropped in exchange for the other pleas.
Defence counsel James Pennington appeared in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday and had the case adjourned until Jan. 4, at which time a new sentencing hearing is to be scheduled. He sought the adjournment to allow time to obtain a copy of a hospital toxicology report.
Police at the time said Eliason, a Good Samaritan, was trying to intervene in a dispute between Kruger-Allen and some other beach goers, when Kruger-Allen punched Eliason, causing Eliason to fall backwards and hit his head on concrete.
Eliason was placed in a medically induced coma at Kelowna General Hospital, but has since been released.
While on bail for that offence, Kruger-Allen is alleged to have been involved in an incident Oct. 19, 2019, during which two men were attacked in a downtown Penticton apartment.
He’s charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two breaches of bail, plus single counts of break and enter, mischief and uttering threats
A four-day trial on that matter in May 2021 was confirmed Monday.
Kruger-Allen remains behind bars at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.