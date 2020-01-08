Local real estate agents finished last year on a high note.
While complete data for 2019 is not yet available, fresh statistics from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board show the market perked up in December on a year-over-year basis.
A total of 106 homes sold across the region in December 2019, up 12% from the 92 that moved in the year-ago period.
The biggest gains were in Oliver, which saw 12 sales versus seven; Osoyoos, which recorded 19 sales compared to 13; and Summerland, with 17 transactions versus 11. Penticton saw a small jump from 36 to 41.
Meanwhile, the average selling price of a single-family home was also higher in most areas.
In Penticton, the average home sold for $567,000 in December 2019, up from $530,000 in December 2018.
Oliver’s average price climbed from $391,000 to $418,000, and Summerland spiked from $508,000 to $740,000. Osoyoos registered a drop from $604,000 to $564,000.
The real estate board cautions, however, that average sale prices can be easily skewed in some communities by just a few sales that are outside the norm.
All told, sales of residential properties totalled $46.5 million across the region in December 2019, up 23% from $37.9 million in December 2018.
