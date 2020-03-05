A Mexican drug mule who jumped the Canadian border with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in his backpack has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Armando Esparza-Ochoa, 31, pleaded guilty in November to one count of importing or exporting a controlled substance after illegally entering Canada on Sept. 1, 2018, carrying a bag with 12.8 kilograms of methamphetamine in it.
He was sentenced Thursday to eight years behind bars alongside a 10-year weapons prohibition, a DNA order and the forfeiture of the backpack and its contents.
Court heard a motion-activated camera caught Esparza-Ochoa climbing over a fence approximately 300 metres west of the Osoyoos-Oroville border crossing at approximately 10 p.m. RCMP later found Esparza-Ochoa near 107th Street and 6 Avenue in Osoyoos, the bag abandoned close by.
Esparza-Ochoa originally told police he had been hitchhiking to Oroville when all of his possessions were stolen. A driver later pulled over and offered him a ride alongside $2,500 if he would carry a bag containing drugs into Canada and return to the United States.
But that story later changed, with court hearing Esparza-Ochoa said a coworker from his job as a fruit picker in Washington State peer-pressured him into carrying the bag into Canada for $2,500.
Esparza-Ochoa was said to have initially refused until the coworker promised to help bring Esparza-Ochoa’s younger brothers to the United States from Mexico.
Defense counsel Michael Patterson, who urged the judge to consider a sentence of four to five years, said Esparza-Ochoa “literally sold his liberty” when he agreed to carry the bag.
“The consequences of jail in Canada is one thing, (but) the consequences for Mr. Esparza-Ochoa will live on,” said Patterson. “Because those who own the drugs, who lost the drugs and lost their money, will come looking for some revenge against Mr. Esparza-Ochoa and his family.”
Patterson said Esparza-Ochoa, who was living illegally in the United States, planned to apply for refugee status in Canada once he finished serving his sentence, with the hope of his family one day joining him.
Court heard Esparza-Ochoa quit school at the age of 14 to help raise his younger siblings after his parents separated. He later moved to the United States in hopes of a better life, sending money he earned back to his mother in Mexico.
He now fears for their safety.
“Regardless of what the offence is, this blessed country does not take it as a habit to send people to their death,” Patterson said.
But Justice Gary Weatherill said “rehabilitation does not play a significant role in the sentence” he handed down.
“Couriers of drugs should not be treated any differently from other importers,” he told Esparza-Ochoa through a Spanish-language interpreter.
“Importing the volume of methamphetamine you did is obviously a very serious criminal offence. You are by no means innocent.”
“The destruction and harmful potential effect 12.8 kg of that drug could have on this community or whatever community it was destined for and the lives it could negatively affect is a significant aggravating factor,” continued Weatherill.
“You will likely be deported from Canada … (but) you will be 36 when you serve your prison time. You will still be young and have the rest of your life ahead of you. Do not give into temptation to try and make a quick profit no matter how tempting it may be or as easy it may sound.”