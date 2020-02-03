Although he’s no stranger to stress, Penticton resident Bob Kittle has a secret: he knows how to get rid of it.
After retiring from a long-time career as an RCMP officer, and with a little encouragement from his wife, Kittle became a certified clinical hypnotherapist.
“I love it. It has opened my eyes to a lot of different things, a lot of different modalities of healing, not just going to the doctor,” he said.
He now runs his own private practice but also offers two classes a week at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre that bring in upwards of 20 people per session.
Kittle said he enjoys sharing his learnings with others, and helping them tackle anxiety, sleep deprivation or other stressors hiding in the subconscious, where, as he explains it, “everything is stored.”
“Mainly it’s for relaxation, physically and mentally, because it just clears your mind completely. You’re not thinking of anything,” Kittle explained.
But for those struggling with traumatic memories, “We give you your power back, so it’s no longer sitting up here in the front of your mind. It’s not forgotten, it’s just not up here bothering you anymore.”
Kittle said hypnotherapy can help those who are struggling with quitting smoking, who have a stutter or suffer from pain.
“It’s guided meditation, so you don’t have to think. Your mind just goes clear,” he said.
His classes at the drop-in centre, he explained, are more “generic,” and cover a wide range of issues in order to try and help everyone in the room.
“A lot of people come for sleeping,” he said. “The more they come, then they can come with their own ideas of what they want to have accomplished for themselves.”
Sheila Stephenson has been attending Kittle’s classes at the drop-in centre for six years now, and is pleased with the results.
After several surgeries over the course of two years, Stephenson said, Kittle’s classes helped her heal faster and avoid using pain medication.
“I have no trouble sleeping,” she said. “I can just go to sleep, even no matter how many times I get up in the night.
“I go (to class) every Friday. I just feel that it’s helped me in so many ways. I always put in an intention, and I have seen changes in other people.”
Kittle’s classes run every Friday at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre, with a morning session at 11:45 a.m. and afternoon class at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.innerzenhypnosis.com.
