Cast members of artistic director of Soundstage Productions Lynne Leydier’s newest production, Urinetown, rehearses for the upcoming shows from Jan. 22-25, 2020, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Tickets are now on sale from the resort. Front row, from left, Judi Ticey, Laura Lebbon, Tyler Evans, Stephanie Miller, Michelle Younie, Su Wolfe and Lindsay Smith. Back row, Michael Foreman, Deanna MacArthur, Simon Nuttgens, Dustin McGifford, Josh Richardson and Lee Abel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton Grinch behind bars
- Coyote Cruises ends bid for 20-year lease
- Can you ID him?
- SOEC parking problem solved?
- Winter wallop expected to miss S. Okanagan
- Final farewells: Prominent Okanagan residents who passed away in 2019
- Voting open for Newsmaker of the Year
- New Year's events in the South Okanagan
- Green Christmas for Penticton residents
- Late night crash near Antler's Beach in Peachland closes highway
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.