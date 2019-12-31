Coming Soon

Tickets for Urinetown are now on sale.

Cast members of artistic director of Soundstage Productions Lynne Leydier’s newest production, Urinetown, rehearses for the upcoming shows from Jan. 22-25, 2020, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Tickets are now on sale from the resort. Front row, from left, Judi Ticey, Laura Lebbon, Tyler Evans, Stephanie Miller, Michelle Younie, Su Wolfe and Lindsay Smith. Back row, Michael Foreman, Deanna MacArthur, Simon Nuttgens, Dustin McGifford, Josh Richardson and Lee Abel.