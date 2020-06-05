One of B.C.’s most prominent Indigenous leaders – who lives in the Okanagan and made headlines around the world when he snubbed the Royal family – has issued a public appeal for a living kidney donor.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip this week published an open letter revealing he has reached a pivotal point in his battle with chronic kidney disease.
“My kidneys no longer work well enough to keep me alive and continue my lifelong work and passion to advocate for Indigenous title and tights and the environment, and to do the things I enjoy most, like spending time with my wonderful wife Joan, our five children and fifteen grandchildren, and being out on our territory,” writes Phillip.
“My treatment options are limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant, which is why I am reaching out publicly now.”
Phillip, who didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday, spent 24 years on Penticton Indian Band council, including 14 as chief. He has served as chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance for 15 years, and is now into his eighth consecutive three-year term as president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
He was given the title of grand chief by the Okanagan Nation Alliance in 2006 in recognition of his work, and received an honourary law degree from the University of B.C. in 2018.
“Getting regular dialysis treatments, usually three times a week for four hours at a time, will help my kidneys do their job and keep me alive, but a transplant would offer me more freedom and the ability to live a longer, healthier, more normal life,” Phillip’s letter continues.
“However, finding a kidney for a transplant is not easy. Just ask the people on the waiting list for a deceased donor kidney like me. Time is not on our side. Some wait for years; many die while waiting. However, there is another option: receiving a kidney from a living donor.”
The letter goes on to provide information about the transplant process and what kind of support living donors can expect.
“At the very least I want to bring awareness to kidney disease and living donation. I am hopeful my efforts will help me receive a kidney sooner and encourage others to consider helping the many people on the wait list,” concludes Philip, who needs a donor with the A-positive blood type.
For more information, visit www.kidneyforgcsp.ca or email kidneyforgcsp@gmail.com.
As of May, there were 644 people on the waiting list for a kidney donation, according to Transplant BC, and 32 living-donor kidney transplants had been done year to date.
During his long tenure as head of the UBCIC, Philip has used the platform regularly to speak out on issues related to the environment and Indigenous people.
That has put him on the front lines of protests around the country, including the Wet’suwet’en pipeline dispute this past winter.
His profile also earned him an audience with Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg during her visit to Vancouver last year. Philip refused to play nice, however, in 2016, when he turned down invitations to participate in reconciliation ceremonies with Prince William and Princess Kate during their visits to Victoria and Kelowna.