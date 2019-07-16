More changes to the city’s municipal grants policy were approved by council Tuesday in response for concerns that emerged during the budget process.
The amendments include doing away with a distinction between seed money and ongoing funding, adding a fourth category for community events, and killing a scoring system that evaluated requests based on their potential to boost tourism.
Most of the amendments undo changes that were made to the policy by the previous council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.