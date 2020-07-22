Going for a dip in the Penticton Community Centre pool will cost $6.75 when it reopens as tentatively planned in early August.
Council at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the flat fee, which will apply to all age groups, along with a $7 charge for the fitness room.
Both the pool and gym will reopen by reservation only and to a limited number of patrons as part of a phased restart. Gym users will sign up for blocks of one hour and 15 minutes, while swimmers will get their own lane for one hour.
Memberships have been suspended since the centre closed in March.
City recreation manager Bregje Kozak told council previously staff is trying to reopen the facility on a break-even cost basis.