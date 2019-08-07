Thanks, but no thanks.
Penticton city council has rejected a recommendation from its Arts, Creative, Cultural Innovation, Heritage and Museum Committee to have city staff help the private owners of 55 heritage properties come up with five-year maintenance plans.
The committee wasn’t asking for city dollars to fund the work, per se, but rather to lend staff’s expertise to help owners of heritage assets prioritize repairs and maintenance.
Council voted unanimously Tuesday to follow staff’s recommendation to ignore the committee’s advice.
“The possibility of assisting the owners and operators of heritage properties to improve the maintenance and long term protection of heritage properties has merit to ensure the long-term maintenance and retention of heritage facilities,” development infrastructure manager Michael Hodges said in his report to council.
“However, having City of Penticton staff responsible for this, especially with regards to privately owned facilities or buildings, is not considered appropriate.”
