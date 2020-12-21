Interior Health has expanded its capacity for administering COVID-19 tests in Penticton.
As of Monday, patients were being sent to a new testing site at 140-3457 Skaha Lake Rd., known to some as the Windward Software building.
“Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week and with more parking spaces available, the dedicated COVID-19 collection centre will allow Interior Health to increase the daily number of tests being performed for Penticton residents,” the agency said in a press release Monday.
Previously, tests were administered in a small building that previously served as locum housing near the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital.
As of Monday, approximately 138,000 tests had been performed within the Interior Health region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That represented about 10% of all tests conducted in the province since the start of the pandemic.
Tests are free for anyone with even the slightest symptoms. To book a test, visit www.interiorhealth.ca and follow the links, or call 1-877-740-7747.