Staff at the Osoyoos Desert Centre report a badger has taken up residence at the site for the first time in 15 years. Badgers are an endangered species and there are believed to be just 350 to 400 of them left in the province, perhaps 30 of them in the Okanagan, according to the Badgers in BC conservation group.
New resident at Desert Centre
- Kerry Hilgen/Special to The Herald
