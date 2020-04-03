The City of Penticton announced that 20% of its workforce will be immediately laid off due to the present COVID-19 crisis.
Select staff members were notified Friday of the layoffs, which are being described as temporary.
"These unprecedented circumstances require we balance our approach to managing the business and operations of the City throughout the crisis, while remaining acutely aware and responsive to the highly-disruptive impact COVID-19 is having on our residents, our businesses and our way of life," Mayor John Vassilaki said in a statement.
At present, 22 staff members took a voluntary layoffs due to circumstances such as childcare and fear of infection.
City manager Donny van Dyk said positions will include union, exempt and managerial staff. All departments will be included, with the greatest numbers being on services that are presently closed to the public, such as parks and libraries.
Additionally, the city promises to lower spending in other ares by canceling or postponing non-essential projects, reducing non-essential service levels, limiting the use of consultants and clawing back all non-essential travel.
"The last few weeks have been a very difficult time as we grappled with the rapid decrease in the services we're able to offer residents and the corresponding drop in revenues from those services," van Dyk said in a statement. "By enacting those temporary measures now, it's my hope we'll emerge from this challenging period with the financial health that allows us to resume normal operations in a quick and efficient way."