After a five-month closure, the Penticton Museum and Archives is planning to reopen with limited hours next week.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, the museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Health precautions will be in place, and the archives will remain closed for now.
The museum was able to negotiate an extension of its current exhibit, Play Hard, Fight Hard: Sport and the Canadian Military, until mid-fall. The exhibit was supposed to close in July.
The exhibit is designed to explore how sports are used to reinforce militarily useful concepts such as teamwork, leadership, fitness and tactical planning. The exhibit also demonstrates how many athletes naturally gravitated towards the military, and how military training allowed many to have a successful athletic career after their service.