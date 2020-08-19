Closing some public facilities over the Christmas holiday is expected to result in huge savings for the City of Penticton.
Council on Tuesday approved a new policy under which city hall, the library-museum and public works offices will all be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 each year.
Kerri Lockwood, the city’s director of people and safety strategy, told council other local governments in the area, including the City of Kelowna, close for the week, and the absence of such a policy in Penticton has led to different approaches across different city departments.
Staff who are given the week off will be able to use vacation or banked time, or simply take it as unpaid leave.
Lockwood estimated it could save $90,000 to $140,000 per year.