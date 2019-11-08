Provided to YouTube by CDBaby

Penticton musician Gord McLaren penned his most personal song “The Veteran,” on his 2010 self-produced album “Decades.” On the recording,

co-produced by Dave Mai, Phil d’Aoust accompanied McLaren on piano and flute.

In recognition of Remembrance Day, McLaren provided the lyrics to his

composition.

The track can be heard on YouTube at: “The Veteran, Gord McLaren,”

online at pentictonherald.ca or can be purchased at his upcoming

Penticton show on Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Nest and Nectar.

THE VETERAN

by Gord McLaren

He passed on today, in the stillness of the morning, the sun rose

anyway and the world turned once more.

Not a friend shed a tear, no son alive to mourn him. “I love you,”

in his ear or hand upon his brow.

But, oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of

glory while you can.

He was just another hero in 1945, little brother not so lucky, never

came back home alive.

He’s gone now to be with him, after 50 years apart, it’s the ending

of a lifetime and the aching in his heart.

But oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of

glory while you can.

They’ll print a line or two in the local Legion paper, that’s what

they always do, when a hero fades away.

The world he leaves behind is diminished by his parting, I’ll never

see his kind, if I live a hundred years.

Oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of glory

while you can.

McLaren and Ken Mehrer will perform an evening of original music and

old favourites, Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Nest and Nectar in Penticton.

Tickets are $15 and available at 250-493-7275.