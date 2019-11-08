Penticton musician Gord McLaren penned his most personal song “The Veteran,” on his 2010 self-produced album “Decades.” On the recording,
co-produced by Dave Mai, Phil d’Aoust accompanied McLaren on piano and flute.
In recognition of Remembrance Day, McLaren provided the lyrics to his
composition.
The track can be heard on YouTube at: “The Veteran, Gord McLaren,”
online at pentictonherald.ca or can be purchased at his upcoming
Penticton show on Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Nest and Nectar.
THE VETERAN
by Gord McLaren
He passed on today, in the stillness of the morning, the sun rose
anyway and the world turned once more.
Not a friend shed a tear, no son alive to mourn him. “I love you,”
in his ear or hand upon his brow.
But, oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of
glory while you can.
He was just another hero in 1945, little brother not so lucky, never
came back home alive.
He’s gone now to be with him, after 50 years apart, it’s the ending
of a lifetime and the aching in his heart.
But oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of
glory while you can.
They’ll print a line or two in the local Legion paper, that’s what
they always do, when a hero fades away.
The world he leaves behind is diminished by his parting, I’ll never
see his kind, if I live a hundred years.
Oh what a story, what a life, what a man, grab those days of glory
while you can.
McLaren and Ken Mehrer will perform an evening of original music and
old favourites, Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Nest and Nectar in Penticton.
Tickets are $15 and available at 250-493-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.