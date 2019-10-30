Aaron Goodvin remembers listening to Rascall Flatts on the radio when he was just a teenager. Now, he’s listening to them live on stage as he accompanies them on tour.
The Canadian country singer will be playing on the big stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight as a part of Rascal Flatt’s Forever Summer Playlist tour with Steven Lee Olsen.
“I’ve always kind of wanted to be in a big tour like this, and it’s been amazing,” he said. “Getting to tour with a band like Rascal Flatts is pretty amazing, pretty top-of-the-line.”
Goodvin began singing when he was 12 years old. Rascal Flatts hit the music industry when he was 17, a pivotal point in his music career.
“When I was really hardcore, loving everything about country music, they came along … and I bought all their records,” he said. “I listened to them like crazy. It’s a little surreal.”
Goodvin began writing music, moving from Alberta to Nashville when he was 25 to get to the “next level.”
“It was tough .… Nashville is 2,200 miles away. I was kind of away from everything I had ever known. It was kind of hard.”
But Goodvin quickly dove into the industry, writing for big names such as Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan.
Watching others perform his songs on stage, he said, was not only flattering, but validating in his career.
“Songwriting was a viable way to get noticed,” he said.
And he did get noticed for his songwriting talent, but Goodvin said he wanted to go back to his true passion: performing on stage.
“I love the performing first, but the songwriting was something I had that could really help me in my artist career,” he said.
Goodvin said he draws inspiration for his music from day-to-day experiences and memories.
“I just try to write whatever the best song in the room is,” he said. “I always joke that I’ve made a pretty great career over songs nobody else recorded. All of my hit songs are songs that were passed around Nashville and nobody recorded. They’re mine!”
“Lonely Drum,” a song Goodvin was inspired to write in a day, was one of his hit singles in 2017 from his self-titled album, which reached platinum status.
His latest single from this year’s album, “V,” is “Bars and Churches.”
Tonight’s show kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale for $49.50, $89.50 and $109.50, plus additional fees and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office, valleyfirsttix.com or 1-877-763-2849.
