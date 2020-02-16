If your property has been hit by flooding in recent years, then it’s time to start preparing for the possibility of more high water this spring, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“As of Feb. 1, the snowpack across the South Okanagan was 129% of average values for this time of year,” the RDOS says in a press release.
“As a result, there remains a risk of flooding due to rainfall events. Residents living in areas impacted by flooding in recent years should have a preparedness plan in place.”
The release goes on to emphasize the RDOS isn’t responsible for protecting private property.
“In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures. The RDOS will provide sand and sandbags for property owners as needed, in addition to information about sandbag placement,” it adds.
In the meantime, the RDOS and staff from the B.C. government are monitoring snow conditions and lake levels.
The province has already “initiated higher flows out of Okanagan Lake. This is being done to lower the lake level in advance of the spring snowmelt period and to reduce potential flood risks,” the release explains.
