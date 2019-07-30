Ministry bypass routes panned by Peachland

A decision on whether to widen Highway 97 to four lanes through Peachland or build a bypass around the town will be made this fall.
Two possible bypass routes have now been identified by the Ministry of Transportation, as well as the upgrades required to widen the existing two-lane highway.
The decision on whether to build a bypass or widen the current alignment will be based on cost estimates, potential property impacts and environmental considerations, the ministry says.
Peachland has the only remaining two-lane section of Highway 97 between south of Penticton and Armstrong.
Based on current and projected traffic levels, either a widened highway or a bypass will be necessary by 2040, the ministry says.
Town leaders and a sizeable community group favour a bypass as a way of lessening traffic noise and congestion.
A bypass would promote ped-estrian-friendly development in central Peachland, they say, and make the town of 5,300 people more of a destination than a pit stop for through traffic.
A smaller citizen group says it makes more financial sense to simply widen the existing highway, and they say a bypass would have much more environmental impact.
A news release issued by the municipality shortly after the provincial announcement declared Peachland council is opposed to both bypass routes.
“Neither option has addressed the valid concerns of the community,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin in the release. “The proposed off-line routes do not bypass the community at all. In fact, they split our community in two, which is entirely unacceptable.
“The alternate or bypass routes are definitely not what the community envisioned. To be blunt, it is very disappointing,” Fortin said.
Several possible bypass routes were considered by the ministry, but some were rejected because of cost and complexity to construct. Both of the two possible bypass routes that have been identified would branch off the existing Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach and connect to the Okanagan Connector.
Much of the alignment would be through Crown land, but one of the two options would require significant purchases of private property at the south end of Peachland.
Widening the existing highway would also involve private property purchases, as well as a costly realignment of the route away from the lakeshore at Antlers Beach and several upgrades to intersections along the current corridor.
