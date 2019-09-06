Sean Taylor, an emergency room nurse with Interior Health, is the new People's Party of Canada candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Taylor, 46, grew up in Vernon and later studied at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Mount Royal College, both in Calgary. During his youth he was a competitive boxer and swimmer and his family enjoyed skiing.
A reservist with the Calgary Highlanders infantry, he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009-10, where he worked in psychological operations with a Canadian battle group based in Kandahar.
His career resume includes working in restaurants, building small service boat lifts and dock repairs and one summer as a counsellor with the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.
He's served as a volunteer firefighter, with search and rescue and he's trained in air ambulance, recently helping with a fire in Alberta.
He presently works for Interior Health in Vernon and is in the process of moving to Penticton.
Taylor is single and has a 22-year-old daughter.
He is replacing Sergio Zanatta as the candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, which includes Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and all of the Kootenays up to and including Grand Forks.
According to PPC regional organizer Glen Walushka, Zanatta was unable to fulfill the obligation due to work commitments, but remains active with the party as a volunteer.
"Sergio is still very much involved," Walushka said. "He's actually much happier being a volunteer now than the candidate."
Taylor said due to a busy lifestyle, he hadn't paid close attention to Canadian politics until he turned 40.
"I began trading derivatives and being involved with the stock market, I started following the news a lot closer. I was quite startled what was happening to our country, a shift I really didn't notice."
Taylor was Maxime Bernier's driver when the PPC leader spent four days in the Okanagan, earlier this year.
"I began reading about Max on the internet and he was the first party leader who ever resonated with me. You usually don't look to Quebec to be the voice of reasoning in Canadian politics, but the more I got to know Max, the more I liked what he said. I'm really looking forward to running as a candidate. I've always been involved with public service and I see this as an extension."
