An elderly man who stabbed his wife at their Penticton home last year was suffering from mental impairment caused by a stroke, a judge heard Thursday.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 79, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm and was handed a sentence that amounts to three years’ probation, plus 66 days’ time served in jail.
Conditions of his sentence require Spoerlein to stay at least 50 metres from his wife’s home and leave her presence if she asks him to do so.
Court heard Spoerlein has moved into a seniors’ residence since the incident Sept. 6, 2019, but still receives regular visits from his wife, Bernadita, who assisted him with Thursday’s hearing, which was staged by teleconference.
Crown counsel John Swanson said Bernadita was badly injured in the attack, but was able to call 911 and somehow even managed to greet police at her door.
“They were surprised because – in their words – she was covered in blood,” said Swanson.
Minutes earlier, she and her husband had been drinking coffee in their kitchen when, “for some reason, he simply became enraged,” said Swanson.
Spoerlein smashed a coffee carafe over his wife’s head. She then fled to their bedroom, where he attacked her with a knife.
“Suddenly, without explanation during the fight in the bedroom, he simply stopped… and after that was relatively calm,” said Swanson.
Spoerlein was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charge was reduced to assault causing bodily harm.
“I may well have dealt with more tragic cases over the course of my career, but I can’t think of one off the top of my head,” said Swanson, who was called to the bar in 1981.
Defence counsel Joanna Kelly said the couple married in 1969 – the year after Spoerlein immigrated to Canada from Germany – and there was no hint of trouble until after the stroke, which left Spoerlein with brain damage.
“The degree to which Mr. Spoerlein was change by the stroke in 2016 only really showed itself on the morning of Sept. 6, 2019,” said Kelly.
She described her client as suffering from anxiety, fear, cognitive difficulties and confusion as a result of the stroke, which “combined to cause the sudden, otherwise unexplained, totally uncharacteristic violence of Sept. 6.”
Kelly said her client remembers nothing of the attack, but “what he’s been told of that day horrifies him.”
In a statement read out in court on his behalf, Spoerlein said he regrets the incident “a thousand times over.”
Bernadita, in her victim impact statement, pleaded for leniency.
“She tells us she still cares for him and she doesn’t fear him generally,” said Kelly.