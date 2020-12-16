Three empty lots in the heart of downtown Oliver will be transformed into 13 units of affordable housing and a new town hall, if a local non-profit group can tap into a provincial grant program.
As proposed, a three-storey building with an estimated cost of $11.5 million would go up on the town-owned lots at 6219, 6225 and 6231 Main St. Town hall and two commercial spaces would occupy approximately 11,000 square feet at ground level, while the residential units would be spread over the two top floors.
The plan took a critical step forward this week as council agreed to lease the three lots to the Kiwanis Housing Society at no cost for a period of 60 years.
With that assurance in hand, the society can apply to BC Housing in January for money to help cover the cost of constructing and operating the residential portion of the building, which would leave about $4.5 million for the local government to fund.
Randy Houle, the town’s director of development services, told council the Kiwanis Housing Society, which already operates 68 units in Oliver, stands a good chance of getting funding because it doesn’t have to acquire land.
If everything goes as planned, construction could start in early 2022.