Backers of a proposed emergency winter shelter in downtown Penticton will have to start answering some questions if they want to the project to go ahead.
BC Housing and the Penticton and District Society for Community Living have proposed turning the former Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg St. into a 42-bed shelter to be used during the winter months when all other emergency beds in the city are full.
To so they, the agencies require a temporary-use permit from city council, which balked Tuesday at a request that local politicians found was lacking in detail about security and staffing arrangements.
Council instead voted 5-1 to delay a decision until its next meeting Oct. 20, which it expects representatives from BC Housing and PDSCL to attend.
“I’d like to hear them and I’d like them to hear us – directly,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
Working against the proposal are mounting concerns about Compass House, an existing emergency shelter and supportive housing complex in the former Super 8 Motel, which is also owned and operated by BC Housing and PDSCL.
“Someone should be accountable to the neighbourhoods and the businesses surrounding those spaces. It’s getting out of hand,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“You don’t know the amount of phone calls I continuously get from neighbours, especially the seniors, who get broken into all the time and they’re terrorized, especially in the wee hours of the evening, and that has to stop.”
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council BC Housing has committed to “fully resource” the emergency shelter with staff and security, but hasn’t provided specifics about what that will entail.
Acknowledging concerns about Compass House, Laven said the new shelter would serve as “a bit of a valve to take some of the pressure off that facility and spread out some of the problems that we’re seeing there.”
“We need this to be a success, because this isn’t a problem that’s necessarily going to go away,” said Laven.
The site has been operating as a hygiene centre since June, offering marginalized people access to shower and laundry facilities, plus food and other services they need to stay healthy during the pandemic. It also has 20 beds where homeless people can self-isolate if they have, or are suspected to have, COVID-19.
BC Housing said in a letter attached to its application package to the city that the centre has been “positively received by the community,” a statement to which Coun. Katie Robinson took exception.
“I would suggest to you strongly that the neighbourhood would beg to differ with that,” said Robinson.
Coun. Campbell Watt cast the lone vote against the motion to reconsider the proposal Oct. 20.
“I think personally – I’m not speaking for anyone else – that we potentially made an error in where Compass Court is, and I believe there would be an error here by allowing (the new shelter) to be two blocks off of Main Street,” said Watt.
“This is not meant to be a negative comment towards anyone using it, but what Compass House has shown is that, unfortunately, some people make a negative impact.”
BC Housing funds 30 year-round emergency shelter beds in Penticton, plus another 25 from Nov. 1 through March 31.
While all 55 beds could in the past be offered at Compass House, the space there is now limited to 30 as a result of social distancing requirements. Compass House also offers 16 units of supportive housing for people who are getting back on their feet.
The old Victory Church was purchased by a developer earlier this year and is slated to be converted into a mix of residential and commercial space, with a mini-storage business where the parkade is now. That work is expected to begin in the spring. The developer has leased the property to BC Housing in the meantime.