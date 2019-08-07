The owners of a well-known snack stop on the KVR Trail are one step closer to their dream of turning it into a brewery.
Following a public hearing Tuesday, city council granted the rezoning required to convert the Trail Store Fruit and More at 965 Naramata Rd.
However, the owners still need the Agricultural Land Commission to approve their non-farm use application before they can go ahead.
If approved, the owners plan to build a 2,900-square-foot brewery and grow one hectare of barley on the property.
