If the 393-page agenda package is any indication, Penticton city council will have its hands full at today’s regular meeting – the only one scheduled for December.
Items of interest include an update on the lake-to-lake cycling route, planned adoption of the 2021 budget and a decision on an over-height residential building planned for Main Street.
Council is expected to hear staff has already begun one-on-one meetings with property owners on the two norther sections of the cycling route along Fairview Road and Martin Street.
“One-on-one conversations, both in person and virtually where appropriate, with landowners and businesses are now in process,” Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, writes in his report to council.
“Within Section 3 (on Fairview Road) an alternative being considered is the removal of the opposing left-turn lanes and maintaining parking on one side of the street as opposed to the current design that removes 85 parking spaces,” he continues.
“Within Section 4 along Martin Street, moving the cycle track to the east side of Martin Street and potentially removing one vehicle lane in the 200 block may be achievable and result in reducing the amount of parking that needs to be removed and retaining outdoor patio space.”
Haddad expects to present additional updates on the design and public consultation to council early next year, when the city is also anticipating word on a grant application that could provide up to $1 million towards the project. Combined with $1.2 million the city already has set aside, the best-case scenario could see work on the two northern sections completed this year.
The 2021 budget and five-year financial plan slated for adoption received preliminary approval in late November following council deliberations, but has attracted criticism from the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and others for containing a 2.25% tax increase while socking away $2.4 million in unspent provincial restart grant money.
Finally, council will decide on a pair of key regulatory amendments required for M’akola Housing Society to put up a five-storey residential building at 603 Main St.
Buildings are currently limited to three storeys in that area, but M’akola claims the 28-unit project, which would be aimed at Indigenous people, only makes financial sense with five floors.
A public hearing on the project was set for Monday night.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with a pair of presentations in committee of the whole: Interior Health officials will provide an update on their operations in this area, while a member of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association will discuss plans for a mountain biking skills park on Campbell Mountain.
All of the meetings will be live-streamed on the city website.