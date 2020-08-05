A man who admitted to molesting his 13-year-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday in Penticton to 15 months behind bars.
“I appreciate to some that (sentence) would seem to be low, given the impact (the offence) had on the victim in this case,” said provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash, “but I’m bound to follow the court of appeal when they provide these types of guidelines.”
Those guidelines, the judge explained, call for sentences in the range of nine to 18 months for such offences.
The man, who can’t be named in order to comply with a publication ban meant to protect his daughter’s identity, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in connection with the June 2019 incident at a campground near Oliver.
Court heard the girl told police her dad drank approximately 30 beers and some moonshine, plus smoked marijuana, before crawling into a tent they were sharing.
She woke up to find her dad had his fingers in her vagina. She pretended to be asleep and later tried to move away, but was unable to deter him. She estimated the incident lasted about 30 minutes.
Once her dad woke up, “She recalls him telling her not to tell anyone, not to write anything down, because he could go to jail and she could get taken away,” said Crown counsel Ann Lerchs.
The girl disclosed the incident the next day to a social worker and her school principal.
In his statement to police, the man admitted to telling his daughter to keep quiet because he had a “guilty conscience,” but said he couldn’t recall touching her, according to Lerchs, who recommended a jail sentence in the range of 15 to 18 months.
Court heard the victim has since experienced anxiety and depression associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, and has started cutting herself.
Defence counsel James Pennington said his client still can’t remember what happened, but nonetheless accepts what he did was wrong.
“Alcohol consumption is not a defence, it’s not an excuse and he certainly doesn’t intend it that way,” said Pennington.
The man, who appeared in court with an injury to his left eye, which Pennington said was a result of “vigilante justice” administered by a family member, acknowledged the harm he’s caused.
“My life, my daughter’s life have been shattered by this,” the man said when given a chance to address the court.
“To my daughter, I say I’m sorry. I never meant for this to happen. I’m sorry.”
Once finished his jail sentence, the man will be bound by a three-year probation order, a condition of which bans him from having any contact with his daughter.
He’ll also be banned for five years from visiting pools, parks and other places children under 16 may be present, and can’t hold any positions of trust over young people. And for the next 20 years, he will be included in the national sex offender registry.