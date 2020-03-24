Full recovery from a COVID-19 diagnosis can give an individual weeks or months of immunity, according to the province's health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
During a routine update from Victoria Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Henry said 28% of the number of total cases in all of British Columbia - now at 617, with 41 in the Interior Health region - have recovered.
"I think that's a really positive thing," she said. "It shows us .. people can be managed from home and are recovering from this. We're learning from around the world that once you've recovered, you have immunity for a period of time."
From what researchers understand now, she said, that immunity could last several weeks or months.
In total, 173 people in B.C. have made a full recovery from COVID-19.
"To be clear, we are absolutely testing," Dr. Henry said, adding that anyone who becomes ill while under a 14-day isolation after travelling from outside of Canada is believed to "have this disease, and we manage them accordingly and we make sure they don't have contact and pass it on to others."
"No community in this province is immune," she continued. "The way we break the chains of transmission is making sure we're not close enough that this virus can spread between people."