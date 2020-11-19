Summerland’s new chief administrative officer is set to start work Jan. 4, after a two-decade career with the Alberta government, for which he currently serves as incident commander for the province’s COVID-19 emergency operations centre.
Graham Statt’s appointment to what appears to be his first position in local government was announced by the District of Summerland in a press release Wednesday evening.
“One of council’s most important responsibilities is to select a suitable CAO for our community, and we believe that Graham will make an excellent addition to Summerland,” Mayor Toni Boot said in the release.
“We look forward to working with Graham and are confident he has the leadership and skills to continue advancing Summerland and achieving council’s strategic priorities.
Boot didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday for more details on council’s decision to hire Statt.
The release describes Statt as a “proven leader with over 20 years of provincial government experience with most of that time spent in senior executive positions.”
Although currently seconded to the provincial EOC, Statt’s regular job is assistant deputy minister in the pharmaceutical and supplementary benefits division of the Ministry of Health. He has a master’s degree in anthropology.
“I am excited to get to work with staff and council, and to use my knowledge and leadership skills to accomplish great things together,” Statt said in the release.
Corporate officer Karen Needham will serve as acting CAO until Statt arrives. The position was vacated by Anthony Haddad, who is returning to a senior administrative position with the City of Penticton after one year in Summerland.