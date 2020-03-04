Major changes are planned for a long-neglected and troublesome building in downtown Penticton.
The former home of Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg St. is set to be converted into office space and a residential unit on the top floor with self-storage below in what is now a ground-level parkade next to The Herald building.
Council on Tuesday night gave preliminary approval to the rezoning required to allow for self-storage, which would do away with undesirable activity like vagrancy and drug use that occurred in the parkade before it was fenced off.
“We feel that this is a positive improvement, given all the bylaw issues with (the parkade) and the fact it isn’t a very active building in our downtown core,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, who recommended in favour of the rezoning.
He told council the building was constructed in the 1990s to serve as a conference space for the Penticton Executive Inn, which was just across the lane at 333 Martin Street.
After the hotel closed and became the Charles Manor seniors’ residence, the conference space was sold off and used by the Victory Church from 2006-18, when the property was sold again.
Laven said other proposed changes to the site include reorienting the building so its main entrance is off of Winnipeg Street.
“What the owners are proposing is a complete redevelopment of the building. The building isn’t that old, so there is still a lot of value there, even though it’s a bit awkward,” he said.
Council gave preliminary approval to the rezoning without comment. It will now go to a public hearing March 17 ahead of a final decision.
The building was sold to a Vancouver investor for $1.425 million, listing agent Philip Fox told The Herald in December 2018.
Bylaw officers had been called to the building 20 times already that year, while police had attended 18 times.