A $1.5-million grant from senior governments will give Summerland the chance to clean up its landfill and introduce a new composting facility.
The project was announced Thursday in conjunction with the federal and provincial governments as part of a new $30-million Organic Infrastructure Program.
“The diversion of agricultural and residential food waste from the landfill makes financial sense for the entire community,” Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
“Doing so will extend the life of the Summerland Landfill. We are delighted that our application has been selected.”
The district will be responsible for one-third of the total project cost, estimated at $2.3 million.
The project will increase the types and volumes of organic materials, such as yard waste and agricultural products, which can be accepted at the landfill, and set the stage for eventual curbside pickup of residential organic waste, such as kitchen scraps.
It will also include improved odour control and environmental protection.
Design and construction is expected to be completed in 2021.
A webpage has been dedicated to the project, and can be found at summerland.ca/organics
The project in Summerland is one of 12 in the province that was awarded funding Thursday. The other local winner was the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which was granted $400,000 to set up a composting facility at the Oliver landfill.
Organic waste accounts for 40% of all materials going into B.C. landfills and 7.5% of the province’s greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister George Heyman said in a separate release. The 12 projects combined are expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 300,000 tonnes over the next decade – equal to taking 100,000 cars off the road for a year.
"This program will help communities, the province and Canada meet our shared climate action goals," said Heyman.
“It will also help build B.C.'s clean economy by creating green jobs and setting the stage for the economic opportunities that come from the reuse of organic materials."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.