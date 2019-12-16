Unisus School in Summerland is spreading good cheer and warm tidings locally and internationally through its Hopping Around the Holidays activities.
A major “hop” this year was starting a tradition to brighten the holidays of Canadian soldiers overseas who are helping to make the world a better and safer place.
Students, teachers and parents gathered to create colourful cards, special pictures and care packages, and to share stories of how the holidays are celebrated in countries where Canadian solders are located.
This year, the cards and packages are being sent to soldiers in Ukraine.
Each year, a different country hosting Canadian soldiers will be chosen.
“Educating students to be global-minded thinkers is a foundational piece of who we are at Unisus,” said junior school principal Hannah Hartman.
“It’s also important for our students to recognize opportunities for service at home and to work with other groups with similar commitments,” said associate director of marketing and admission Ana Oomen.
For the second year, the Unisus community is holding a donation drive for Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens, sponsored by the Summerland Fire Department.
“We are pleased to join with the Summerland Pickleball Group to support a couple of really great causes,” Oomen said.
The group, which has been using the school’s gymnasium for the past year and a half, is hosting a pickleball tournament Dec. 16 at which non-perishable food will be collected for the food bank.
The Grade 6-7 leadership class will sell baked holiday goodies at the tournament, with the proceeds going to welcome the refugee family from South Sudan who will soon be arriving in Summerland.
This year, staff lent a hand to the Salvation Army as bell ringers to raise money, and Grade 8, 9 and 10 students helped fill Christmas hampers so everyone can have a good holiday.
During the holidays, students make and deliver cards and treats to residents at the Summerland Senior Village.
Participation in activities at the Village extends beyond Christmas, with groups of students playing games with the residents, reading to them and presenting performances throughout the year.
Year-round commitments also include supporting local and global projects of the Summerland Rotary Club.
“The Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’ and this year’s theme of ‘Connecting the World’ harmonize with our school’s goals,” Hartman said.
