News of the pending transfer of the region’s top Mountie apparently came as a surprise to some local politicians.
Those left in the dark included Doug Holmes, a Summerland councillor and chairman of the protective services committee of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“A few RDOS board members, myself included, were caught off-guard by the announcement of Supt. (Ted) De Jager’s transfer and frustrated that the RDOS board had no involvement in the matter,” Holmes wrote in an email to RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell and legislative services manager Christy Malden.
“I’m wondering if at the next protective services committee (meeting) we could receive an explanation of his departure… as well as the process for hiring a replacement and what role if any the RDOS would play.”
Holmes’ email was sent just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 and is included in the agenda package for the Sept. 5 meeting of the RDOS protective services committee.
Just five hours after Holmes’ inquiry, the RDOS and City of Penticton were notified by the RCMP district commander Supt. Brad Haugli that De Jager’s replacement had just been confirmed, according to another email in the agenda package.
De Jager is based in Penticton, but is responsible for RCMP detachments across the entire South Okanagan-Similkameen.
The Herald was first to report De Jager’s transfer on July 24. He’s going to an administrative role at E Division headquarters in Surrey, although reasons for the move have not been made public.
Insp. Brian Hunter, who’s currently head of the Port Alberni detachment, will replace De Jager at a date yet to be determined.
