Penticton Indian Band elected eight councillors to serve for the next four years.
Tim Lezard topped the polls finishing with 170 votes, well ahead of the pack.
Four incumbents were re-elected.
Chad Eneas, who served as chief from 2016-2020, missed out on a return to council finishing in ninth spot. Also defeated was incumbent Carlene George, who finished tenth and four votes out of a spot on band council.
Unofficial Election Results:
Elected
Tim Lezard, 170
(i) Charlene Roberds (i), 148
Fred Kruger, 145
Dolly Kruger, 128
(i) Vivian Lezard, 126
Lesley Gabriel, 124
(i) Suzanne Johnson, 118
Clint Gabriel, 117
Not Elected
Chad Eneas, 114
(i) Carlene George, 113
Tracey Bonneau, 111
Ernest Jack, 110
Victoria Jaenig, 99
Kevin Gabriel, 94
Percy Lezard, 90
Julia Barber, 88
Nicholas Kruger, 84
Nancy Schmidt, 78
Lavern Jack, 73
Jennifer Lewis, 62
Joe Kruger. 17
Laurie Wilson (Cerenzie), 17
Tucker Armstrong, 5
The election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer.
The PIB’s Government structure elects a Chief and Council every four years under a custom election system. The Band Council is composed of a Chief and eight Council Members.