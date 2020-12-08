Penticton Indian Band
PIB/Special to The Herald

Penticton Indian Band elected eight councillors to serve for the next four years.

Tim Lezard topped the polls finishing with 170 votes, well ahead of the pack.

Four incumbents were re-elected.

Chad Eneas, who served as chief from 2016-2020, missed out on a return to council finishing in ninth spot. Also defeated was incumbent Carlene George, who finished tenth and four votes out of a spot on band council.

Unofficial Election Results:

Elected

Tim Lezard, 170

(i) Charlene Roberds (i), 148

Fred Kruger, 145

Dolly Kruger, 128

(i) Vivian Lezard, 126

Lesley Gabriel, 124

(i) Suzanne Johnson, 118

Clint Gabriel, 117

Not Elected

Chad Eneas, 114

(i) Carlene George, 113

Tracey Bonneau, 111

Ernest Jack, 110

Victoria Jaenig, 99

Kevin Gabriel, 94

Percy Lezard, 90

Julia Barber, 88

Nicholas Kruger, 84

Nancy Schmidt, 78

Lavern Jack, 73

Jennifer Lewis, 62

Joe Kruger. 17

Laurie Wilson (Cerenzie), 17

Tucker Armstrong, 5

The election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer.

The PIB’s Government structure elects a Chief and Council every four years under a custom election system. The Band Council is composed of a Chief and eight Council Members.