Nearly 100 animals – including 67 dogs of varying breeds and ages – were seized from a property near Princeton this week by the BC SPCA.
Also included in the tally were 27 horses and three cats, the agency announced in a press release Friday.
“The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.
“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated.”
The animals are now recovering at shelters in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, and are not available for adoption yet.
“SPCA staff, including veterinarians and animal behaviourists, have been working around the clock to triage the animals and assess the animals’ injuries and medical conditions. Ongoing veterinary care will be provided in SPCA facilities and foster homes as the animals recover,” added Moriarty.
“We have definitely had dealings with this individual before and have seized numerous animals from her. It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities.”
The BC SPCA expects to eventually recommend charges to the Crown. The owner’s name has not been released.
To help with the cost of the animals’ care, visit www.spca.bc.ca/help-now.