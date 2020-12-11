The students of Michele Cumberland’s Grade 8 class at Holy Cross School in Penticton put some winter fun into mask fashion. Each student learned to sew themself a mask in the spirit of Frosty. They are creating moments of joy in what is sometimes, a very challenging situation. Front row, from left, Christopher Boerboom, Ethan Collins and Christian Manz. Back row, Selene Hong, Nadia Alves, Amy Schumph, Robin Bian, Marcus Graham, Aiden Stefishen and teacher Michele Cumberland.
