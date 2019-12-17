By this time next year, you could be skating on a new outdoor rink in downtown Penticton.
A group of residents is on the verge of forming a non-profit society to build and operate the facility at no cost to taxpayers, city council heard Tuesday.
Drew Barnes, the group’s leader, suggested the proposed rink would be a great fit on the northwest corner of the parking lot behind City Hall, directly south of the link road.
“We thought a parking lot would be better received by the public (than a park) to be transformed into an active space,” said Barnes, who also noted the rink’s main funder asked that it be centrally located.
As conceived, the ice surface would be 40 metres long and 14 metres wide – about half the size of an NHL rink.
Barnes estimated the cost to build the rink at $465,000, alongside a $40,000 annual operating cost. He said he already has funding commitments from individuals and businesses that have asked to remain anonymous for now.
The society, explained Barnes, is being formed so the city can unload all responsibility and liability onto the group.
Coun. Judy Sentes noted a similar outdoor rink in Kelowna has been a hit.
“It’s packed – summer and winter,” said Sentes. “I’m excited by this opportunity and look forward to you continuing your conversations.”
Council referred the matter to staff for further investigation.
City manager Donny van Dyk cautioned that other communities have found “challenges” associated with outdoor rinks, “everything from insurance to how the building will receive electricity and water,” but said staff would work with Barnes to iron out those details.
Barnes hopes to have the society formed this month, then return to council in the spring with more detailed plans, after which construction would start in the summer.
He said the idea struck him in 2014 after attending a meeting at Kelowna City Hall and watching as two people in that meeting left to go skating over the lunch hour.
An outdoor rink had been in the works in Penticton as recently as 2008, said Barnes, but the proposal fell apart.
The last such rink before that, he continued, was at Guernsey’s Pond, which is now home to the Abbott Street substation.
For more information on the proposal or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.activatepenticton.com.
