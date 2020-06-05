Penticton’s mayor didn’t have to wait long to apologize for a misguided shot at a neighbouring government earlier in the week.
During a budget presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting, John Vassilaki said staff at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen could “learn something” from their colleagues just across the street at City Hall.
The comment, he explained later, arose from his belief the RDOS board, of which he’s a member, should have reopened the 2020 budget with an eye to cutting expenses to give residents some financial relief during the pandemic.
However, as RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich pointed out in reply Wednesday, the B.C. government was asked repeatedly to let regional districts reopen their budgets, but refused. Furthermore, that shouldn’t have come as news to Vassilaki, she said, because it was discussed several times at the board table where he sits as an RDOS director.
As luck would have it, the RDOS board had a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday where Vassilaki offered a mea culpa for his remark two days earlier.
“Perhaps it was a little bit inappropriate to say it in that venue, and perhaps I should have spoken to the chair and the CAO at the regional district to begin with,” Vassilaki began.
“But we all make a mistake here and there, once in a while, and I’m not one that doesn’t make mistakes. But when I make a mistake, I like to say that I made a mistake or error.”
Vassilaki went on to say the shot was triggered by his respect for the public purse.
“I’d like people to know that from the first day that I was elected to city council or the regional board, my main concerns were not even about the regional district or the Corporation of the City of Penticton, but rather the taxpayer, and that was the reason why I made the comment I did.
“I wasn’t privy to some of the information that the chair and the CAO was aware of, and for that I apologize. Perhaps I missed a meeting or two, I don’t recall, but I like to tell everybody that I’m very, very sincere when I make comments and I don’t mean to embarrass or pick on any one person, whether they’re on the board or on staff,” Vassilaki concluded.
“Apology accepted,” replied Kozakevich, before moving on with the meeting.