Conservation officers destroyed a cougar Sunday in Penticton after the big cat mauled a dog and showed signs of habituation.
The dog was injured while out for a walk with its owner around 2 p.m. Saturday on a trail off Evergreen Drive. The owner was able to intervene and the dog is expected to be OK, but the cougar followed them back to their vehicle.
Then, around noon on Sunday, a cougar was spotted with the remains of a house cat underneath an RV outside a home on Green Avenue.
“Conservation officers assessed that the cougar was habituated due to its proximity to homes and high traffic areas and would likely present an ongoing risk to public safety and domestic pets,” the service said in a statement regarding its decision to euthanize the animal.
Cougars are particularly active at this time of year in low-elevation areas, and any sighting should be reported by calling 1-877-952-RAPP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.