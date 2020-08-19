New policy sets stage for drought
Just when you had residential watering restrictions memorized, the City of Penticton has moved to tighten them again effective next year.
Under terms of a new drought strategy approved Tuesday by council, during Stage 1 restrictions, properties with odd-numbered addresses will be able to irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses will be able to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. All taps would be off on Mondays to allow reservoirs to refill. Later stages of drought would reduce watering days even further.
At present, drought restrictions require odd-numbered homes to odd-numbered days and even-numbered homes on even-numbered days.
In addition to the regulatory changes, council also approved a $15,000 budget for public education next year.