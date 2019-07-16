Owners of a well-known snack stop on the KVR Trail are hoping to turn it into a brewery.
Council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the rezoning required to convert the Trail Store Fruit and More at 965 Naramata Rd. The matter is now scheduled for a public hearing Aug. 6.
The owners are also seeking the city’s blessing for its non-farm-use application to the Agricultural Land Commission.
If approved, the owners plan to build a 2,900-square-foot brewery and grow one hectare of barley on the property.
